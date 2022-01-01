Not Available

"Disturbing the Peace" is a documentary of an incident during Tan Zuorenâs trial on August 12, 2009. Tan Zuoren was charged with âinciting subversion of state powerâ. Chengdu police detained witnessed during the trial of the civil rights advocate, which is an obstruction of justice and violence. Tan Zuoren was charged as a result of his research and questioning regarding the 5.12 Wenchuan studentsâ casualties and the corruption resulting poor building construction. Tan Zuoren was sentenced five years to prison.