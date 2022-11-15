Diva Futura - L'avventura dell'amore

Not Available

A scientist has discovered a vaccine against AIDS, but many, starting with the Vatican, are putting sticks in his wheels. A group of sensuous women, who publish "DIVA FUTURA" - a magazine to promote unrestrained sex, pleasure and happiness intervenes to defend the scientist. Moana sends Eva to check but the girl is kidnapped. They find themselves persecuted by the owner of a condom factory and his thugs. From this moment on the 6 girls of Diva Futura, headed by Moana and directed by Cicciolina, will do everything to make known to humanity the prodigious formula.