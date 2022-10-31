Not Available

Divina Confusión

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Greek Olimpian Gods engage in the human life experience to its full intensity, for which they choose Mexico City's trendy night club: "Olimpus Dancing Club". Once living in the mortal's world, the naughty Eros (with help of a gang of ill-behaved gods), is responsible for unleashing a forbidden passion that disrupts the lives of the members of two families of not-so-simple mortals.

Cast

Diana BrachoJulia
Lisa OwenHera
Pedro Armendáriz Jr.Melesio
Alejandro CamachoOsiel
Luis Roberto GuzmánBaco
Blanca SotoAfrodita

