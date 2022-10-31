Divina Confusión

The Greek Olimpian Gods engage in the human life experience to its full intensity, for which they choose Mexico City's trendy night club: "Olimpus Dancing Club". Once living in the mortal's world, the naughty Eros (with help of a gang of ill-behaved gods), is responsible for unleashing a forbidden passion that disrupts the lives of the members of two families of not-so-simple mortals.
|Diana Bracho
|Julia
|Lisa Owen
|Hera
|Pedro Armendáriz Jr.
|Melesio
|Alejandro Camacho
|Osiel
|Luis Roberto Guzmán
|Baco
|Blanca Soto
|Afrodita
View Full Cast >