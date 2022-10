Not Available

Supernatural forces collide when madness meets magic in "Divination." Jason is a young, successful artist married to the lovely Jessica. They're filled with joy at their first pregnancy and the uncanny return of their mysterious friend Dee. But Jason is tormented by Fear continually whispering nightmares and horrific visions into his mind. As he descends deeper into madness an intervention is made by the powerful angel Joshua, and his eager assistant Daniel.