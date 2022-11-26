Divine Will

Not Available

Life in Punkyville, Kentucky has always been a bit...unconventional, but when Will Blessing unexpectedly arrives, things really get interesting. Will comes with his uncle, Dave, a former rock star in the 90's band Isolation, who has been hired as the church's new choir director. Under Dave's talented leadership the choir begins to thrive. Meanwhile, the mysterious Will begins to affect the town with a divine gift of his own. Faith, love and laughter intertwine as Punkyville becomes a town of music and miracles.