DJ Premier: Music Video Anthology Vol.1

    Dj Premier is arguably the best beatmaker hip hop has ever seen. This collection of music video showcases his dominance behind the boards. DVD Features: 1 - Afu-Ra : Defeat 2 - Show & AG : Next Level Remix 3 - Fat Joe : The Shit Is Real Remix 4 - Jeru : Ya Playin Yourself Remix 5 - Crooklyn Dodgers : Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers 6 - KRS One : Rappaz R.N. Dainja 7 - Jeru : Me Or The Papes 8 - D&D All Stars : 1,2 Pass It 9 - Rakim : When I Be On The Mic 10 - Bahamadia : True Honey Buns 11 - Royce Da 5′9 : Boom 12 - Big Shug : Crush 13 - Group Home : Superstar 14 - All City : The Actual 15 - Nas : Nas Is Like

