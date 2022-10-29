DJ Premier: Music Video Anthology Vol.1

Not Available

Dj Premier is arguably the best beatmaker hip hop has ever seen. This collection of music video showcases his dominance behind the boards. DVD Features: 1 - Afu-Ra : Defeat 2 - Show & AG : Next Level Remix 3 - Fat Joe : The Shit Is Real Remix 4 - Jeru : Ya Playin Yourself Remix 5 - Crooklyn Dodgers : Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers 6 - KRS One : Rappaz R.N. Dainja 7 - Jeru : Me Or The Papes 8 - D&D All Stars : 1,2 Pass It 9 - Rakim : When I Be On The Mic 10 - Bahamadia : True Honey Buns 11 - Royce Da 5′9 : Boom 12 - Big Shug : Crush 13 - Group Home : Superstar 14 - All City : The Actual 15 - Nas : Nas Is Like