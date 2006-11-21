2006

Déjà Vu

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 2006

Studio

Scott Free Productions

Called in to recover evidence in the aftermath of a horrific explosion on a New Orleans ferry, Federal agent Doug Carlin gets pulled away from the scene and taken to a top-secret government lab that uses a time-shifting surveillance device to help prevent crime. But can it help Carlin change the past? Hold on to your seat for an explosive and intriguing thrill ride you'll want to experience again and again.

Cast

Denzel WashingtonAgent Doug Carlin - ATF
Paula PattonClaire Kuchever
Val KilmerAgent Paul Pryzwarra - FBI
Jim CaviezelCarroll Oerstadt
Adam GoldbergDr. Alexander Denny
Elden HensonGunnars

View Full Cast >

Images