Called in to recover evidence in the aftermath of a horrific explosion on a New Orleans ferry, Federal agent Doug Carlin gets pulled away from the scene and taken to a top-secret government lab that uses a time-shifting surveillance device to help prevent crime. But can it help Carlin change the past? Hold on to your seat for an explosive and intriguing thrill ride you'll want to experience again and again.
|Denzel Washington
|Agent Doug Carlin - ATF
|Paula Patton
|Claire Kuchever
|Val Kilmer
|Agent Paul Pryzwarra - FBI
|Jim Caviezel
|Carroll Oerstadt
|Adam Goldberg
|Dr. Alexander Denny
|Elden Henson
|Gunnars
View Full Cast >