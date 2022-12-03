[ˈdʊŋkl̩ˌdɔɪ̯ʧlant]

Not Available

The film transports us from the inside of an old factory of cinematographic films to a sensory journey to places initially unknown, but that gradually enclose a belonging region. The film presents the integration of Socialist Germany – ironically called by Western Dark Germany – and the definition of a new scope. In the darkness of the plant and from other hidden sensations of places, we are immersed in constant discoveries of the territory, combined with feelings of opening and closing, evaluation of distances and survey of new measures. The film overlaps past and future in layers of sensations that balance between the disappearance and the invention of a place.