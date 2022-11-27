Not Available

The Bombay-based Verma family consists of two brothers, Ajay, and Vijay. Their family have been law-makers for generations, their grandfather was the District Magistrate, and their father was the Inspector General of Police. Now Ajay is a Judge, while Vijay is the Superintendent of Police. Both live a fairly harmonious and honest lifestyle, until Ajay hires a Secretary, Sandhya, who falls in love with Vijay. The brothers do not know that Sandhya has a hidden agenda that will pit both brothers against each other, and reveal one's hidden past.