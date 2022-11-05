Not Available

The orphaned Poornima is consigned to the care of her grandfather by her uncaring aunt. Grandfather lives in isolation up a mountain with only goats and the boy goatherd, Jaggu, for company. Poornima enjoys an idyllic life until her aunt returns. Auntie has found a buyer for her niece. She is to become the companion of the wheelchair bound, Rupa. Forced to leave her mountain retreat, Poornima becomes firm friends with Rupa despite the presence of the scowling nanny. She receives a good education too. Even so, Poornima pines for the mountains. Jaggu pines for Poornima and, when on the doctor's advice, Poornima is returned to the hills, it's Rupa's turn to pine for her. Brought up the mountain for a visit, Rupa enjoys the health-giving properties of fresh air and goats' milk. When her wheelchair is tossed over a cliff by Jaggu (who resents the presence of the interloper)a miracle occurs. The story is adapted from the children's classic "Heidi".