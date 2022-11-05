Not Available

Navendu was a young motherless boy when his father married again. The step-mother saw the fear and doubt in the eyes of the boy and she promised him that he will be like a real son to her. Many years later his father on his death-bed took another promise from young Navendu, a promise to look after his step-brothers and sisters and step-mother, as if they were all of one blood. Navendu kept up his promise till they all grew up and he was like a father to them. Soon the day, came when the young brothers and sisters stood at the same window of life from where they have to select the Road of Sacrifice And the Road of Selfishness. The story of Do Raaste is the Drama of those brothers and sisters who take the different roads.