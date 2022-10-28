Do You Like Hitchcock?

Not Available

In a flashback to 1991, while riding his bike through the woods, a young boy spots a woman darting between the trees. He puts down his bike and runs after her. The woman meets up with another woman, they speak briefly and run together through the woods until they arrive at an old stone house. The boy continues after them and peaks through the window of the house and watches as they wildly slaughter a rooster. The women spot the boy at the window and chase after him, saying "You'll be sorry, I'll kill you, You'll never get away from us" The flashback ends. A young man, Julio, working late at night spies an attractive neighbor girl getting dressed. He watches her through binoculars as she takes her red bra on and off while wearing only a garter belt below. The next morning, he rides his motorbike to his girlfriend's apartment to pick her up. After they make love, the girlfriend leaves on the motorbike and Julio stays behind in his apartment, watching the neighbors out the window.