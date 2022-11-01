Not Available

Do You Love Me

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

Katharine Hilliard, mousy dean of a stuffy music school, meets and is insulted by swing band leader Barry Clayton on a train. To "show" him she takes a friend's advice, removes her glasses, and puts on a designer gown. Naturally, she becomes gorgeous. Soon, both Barry and crooner Jimmy Hale are after her, and she finds herself in the midst of triangles and misunderstandings.

Cast

Maureen O'HaraKatherine 'Kitten' Hilliard
Dick HaymesJimmy Hale
Harry JamesBarry Clayton
Reginald GardinerHerbert Benham
Richard GainesRalph Wainwright
Lex BarkerParty Guest (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images