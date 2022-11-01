Do You Love Me

Katharine Hilliard, mousy dean of a stuffy music school, meets and is insulted by swing band leader Barry Clayton on a train. To "show" him she takes a friend's advice, removes her glasses, and puts on a designer gown. Naturally, she becomes gorgeous. Soon, both Barry and crooner Jimmy Hale are after her, and she finds herself in the midst of triangles and misunderstandings.
|Maureen O'Hara
|Katherine 'Kitten' Hilliard
|Dick Haymes
|Jimmy Hale
|Harry James
|Barry Clayton
|Reginald Gardiner
|Herbert Benham
|Richard Gaines
|Ralph Wainwright
|Lex Barker
|Party Guest (uncredited)
