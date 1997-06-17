1997

Dobermann

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1997

Studio

PolyGram Audiovisuel

The charismatic criminal Dobermann, who got his first gun when he was christened, leads a gang of brutal robbers. After a complex and brutal bank robbery, they are being hunted by the Paris police. The hunt is led by the sadistic cop Christini, who only has one goal: to catch Dobermann at any cost.

Cast

Vincent CasselYann Le Pentrec aka Dobermann
Tchéky KaryoInspecteur Sauveur Cristini
Monica BellucciNathalie
Antoine BaslerJean-Claude Ayache, dit "Moustique"
Affif Ben BadraLe mac
Romain DurisManu

View Full Cast >

Images