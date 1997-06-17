The charismatic criminal Dobermann, who got his first gun when he was christened, leads a gang of brutal robbers. After a complex and brutal bank robbery, they are being hunted by the Paris police. The hunt is led by the sadistic cop Christini, who only has one goal: to catch Dobermann at any cost.
|Vincent Cassel
|Yann Le Pentrec aka Dobermann
|Tchéky Karyo
|Inspecteur Sauveur Cristini
|Monica Bellucci
|Nathalie
|Antoine Basler
|Jean-Claude Ayache, dit "Moustique"
|Affif Ben Badra
|Le mac
|Romain Duris
|Manu
