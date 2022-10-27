Not Available

Filmed in Historic Pensacola Village, The Docent offers a look at the lifestyles and history of the settlers who established Pensacola. Join the docent, long-time Pensacola resident Jacquelyn Drewett, on her tour. She's is a retired educator, and it shows. The tour is wonderful. Take a walk through the Village and get to know some of the colorful and hearty characters who lived there.