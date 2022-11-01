1948

Docks of New Orleans

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 20th, 1948

Studio

Monogram Pictures

The LaFontanne Chemical Company is shipping out a load of we're not sure what, disguised as something entirely different. Mr. Pereaux and Mr. Grock don't want that shipment to ever arrive anywhere, and they and a man named Aquirre mean to stop it at any cost. The ship's owner, Mr. Fontanne, smells a large rat and calls Chan in on the case

Cast

Virginia DaleRene Blanchette
Mantan MorelandBirmingham Brown
John GallaudetCapt. Pete McNalley
Victor Sen YungTommy Chan (as Victor Sen Young)
Carol FormanNita Aguirre
Douglas FowleyGrock

View Full Cast >

Images