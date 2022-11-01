Docks of New Orleans

The LaFontanne Chemical Company is shipping out a load of we're not sure what, disguised as something entirely different. Mr. Pereaux and Mr. Grock don't want that shipment to ever arrive anywhere, and they and a man named Aquirre mean to stop it at any cost. The ship's owner, Mr. Fontanne, smells a large rat and calls Chan in on the case
|Virginia Dale
|Rene Blanchette
|Mantan Moreland
|Birmingham Brown
|John Gallaudet
|Capt. Pete McNalley
|Victor Sen Yung
|Tommy Chan (as Victor Sen Young)
|Carol Forman
|Nita Aguirre
|Douglas Fowley
|Grock
