1992

Doctor Mordrid

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

November 1st, 1992

Studio

Full Moon Entertainment

Doctor Mordrid is an interdimensional sorcerer whose cover on earth consists of acting as a super for a Manhattan apartment building. He gets word from his contact that a rival sorcerer, Kabal, has escaped and is coming to earth to take over the planet.Mordrid is framed for murder and sent to jail. His hottie girlfriend is the only one who can help him escape -- and prevent the destruction of Earth!

Cast

Brian ThompsonKabal
Keith CoulourisAdrian
Jay AcovoneTony Gaudio
Ritch BrinkleyGunner
Yvette NiparSamantha Hunt
Pearl ShearSara Golden

