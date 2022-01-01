Doctor Mordrid is an interdimensional sorcerer whose cover on earth consists of acting as a super for a Manhattan apartment building. He gets word from his contact that a rival sorcerer, Kabal, has escaped and is coming to earth to take over the planet.Mordrid is framed for murder and sent to jail. His hottie girlfriend is the only one who can help him escape -- and prevent the destruction of Earth!
|Brian Thompson
|Kabal
|Keith Coulouris
|Adrian
|Jay Acovone
|Tony Gaudio
|Ritch Brinkley
|Gunner
|Yvette Nipar
|Samantha Hunt
|Pearl Shear
|Sara Golden
View Full Cast >