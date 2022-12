Not Available

The TARDIS is drawn into another universe called E-Space. Landing on the planet Alzarius, the Doctor meets a group of humans who are trying to rebuild their spacecraft, which crashlanded generations ago, so they can return to their native Terradon. When Marshmen begin rising from the swamps during the dreaded time of Mistfall, the Doctor realises that there is something amiss on Alzarius and begins to unravel a genetic riddle which stretches back centuries.