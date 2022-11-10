Not Available

Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Studio

BBC Wales

In 2013, something terrible is awakening in London's National Gallery; in 1562, a murderous plot is afoot in Elizabethan England; and somewhere in space an ancient battle reaches its devastating conclusion. All of reality is at stake as the Doctor's own dangerous past comes back to haunt him.

Cast

David TennantThe Doctor
John HurtThe War Doctor
Christopher EcclestonThe Doctor
Paul McGannThe Doctor (archive footage)
Sylvester McCoyThe Doctor (archive footage)
Colin BakerThe Doctor (archive footage)

