Doctor Who: The Day of the Doctor

In 2013, something terrible is awakening in London's National Gallery; in 1562, a murderous plot is afoot in Elizabethan England; and somewhere in space an ancient battle reaches its devastating conclusion. All of reality is at stake as the Doctor's own dangerous past comes back to haunt him.
|David Tennant
|The Doctor
|John Hurt
|The War Doctor
|Christopher Eccleston
|The Doctor
|Paul McGann
|The Doctor (archive footage)
|Sylvester McCoy
|The Doctor (archive footage)
|Colin Baker
|The Doctor (archive footage)
