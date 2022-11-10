1965

Doctor Zhivago

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 1965

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Doctor Zhivago is the filmed adapation of the Russian novel by Boris Pasternak from director David Lean that was an international success and today deemed a classic. Omar Sharif and Julie Christie play two protagonists who in fact love each other yet because of their current situation cannot find a way be together.

Cast

Omar SharifDr. Yuri Zhivago
Julie ChristieLara Antipova
Geraldine ChaplinTonya Gromeko
Rod SteigerViktor Komarovsky
Alec GuinnessGen. Yevgraf Zhivago
Siobhán McKennaAnna

