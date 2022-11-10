Doctor Zhivago is the filmed adapation of the Russian novel by Boris Pasternak from director David Lean that was an international success and today deemed a classic. Omar Sharif and Julie Christie play two protagonists who in fact love each other yet because of their current situation cannot find a way be together.
|Omar Sharif
|Dr. Yuri Zhivago
|Julie Christie
|Lara Antipova
|Geraldine Chaplin
|Tonya Gromeko
|Rod Steiger
|Viktor Komarovsky
|Alec Guinness
|Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago
|Siobhán McKenna
|Anna
