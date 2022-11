Not Available

The Dodgers -- the subject of this gripping documentary -- were magical from the start. From their first years ensconced in Brooklyn, they elicited the loyalty of their hometown crowd, who longed for them to beat the commanding Yankees. Finally, in 1955, they persevered in the World Series, ensuring a place in fans' hearts forever. When they moved to Los Angeles, their streak continued, buoyed by such players as Sandy Koufax and Maury Wills.