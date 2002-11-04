2002

Dog Soldiers

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

November 4th, 2002

Studio

The Victor Film Company

A squad of British soldiers on training in the lonesome Scottish wilderness find a wounded Special Forces captain and the carnaged remains of his team. As they encounter zoologist Megan, it turns out that werewolves are active in the region. They have to prepare for some action as the there will be a full moon tonight...

Cast

Kevin McKiddPvt. Cooper
Emma CleasbyMegan
Liam CunninghamCapt. Ryan
Thomas LockyerCpl. Bruce Campbell
Darren Morfitt'Spoon' Witherspoon
P.J. PrinslooPvt. Joe Kirkley

