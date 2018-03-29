Vic Edwards was one of the biggest movie stars in the world, known for his mustachioed good looks and cocky swagger. With his Hollywood glory a distant memory, the now-octogenarian Vic is prompted to reassess his life with the passing of his beloved dog and the arrival of an invitation to receive a lifetime achievement award from the (fictional) International Nashville Film Festival.
|Ariel Winter
|Lil McDougal
|Chevy Chase
|Sonny
|Clark Duke
|Doug McDougal
|Ellar Coltrane
|Shane McAvoy
|Nikki Blonsky
|Faith Cole
|Kathleen Nolan
|Claudia
