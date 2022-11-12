Not Available

The Two Popes

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rideback

From Fernando Meirelles, the Academy Award-nominated director of “City of God,” and three-time Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten, comes an intimate story of one of the most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years. Frustrated with the direction of the church, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) requests permission to retire in 2012 from Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins). Instead, facing scandal and self-doubt, the introspective Pope Benedict summons his harshest critic and future successor to Rome to reveal a secret that would shake the foundations of the Catholic Church. Behind Vatican walls, a struggle commences between both tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness, as these two very different men confront elements from their pasts in order to find common ground and forge a future for a billion followers around the world.

Cast

Jonathan PryceJorge Bergoglio/Pope Francis
Anthony HopkinsJoseph Ratzinger/Pope Benedict XVI
Sidney ColeCardinal Turkson
Juan MinujínYoung Jorge Bergoglio
Federico TorreMedina Estevez
Matthew T. ReynoldsEnglish Reporter

