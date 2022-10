Not Available

There's a back alley everybody calls the "Alley of Ghosts". Gacharico the Ghost lives there, but it's a secret that only little Miku, who's family runs the nearby candy shop, knows. While the contents of the shop's capsule machines appear to be ordinary toys, inside live a large number of ghosts, each with their own personality and ability. Today, Miku's grandmother has lost her dentures, and it's up to Miku to get them back with the help of Gacharico and the other ghosts.