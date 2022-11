Not Available

Simon is a lonely guy just looking for some friends. When he discovers the story of a little boy named Benji, he is inspired to create his own happiness. His methods may be unconventional, but at least he went after what he wanted...right? "Dolly Deadly 1.5: Whatever Happened to Benji" is a mini sequel to "Dolly Deadly"(Released in 2016), and at the same time, a mini prequel to "Kill Dolly Kill"(Released in 2020).