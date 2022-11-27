Not Available

Dolly Parton is celebrating a half-century of being an official Grand Ole Opry member with “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry,” a two-hour special that airs on NBC. The special is a celebration of Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It will feature new interviews as well as a performance from Parton on the Opry stage where she’ll deliver some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience. In addition, her superstar friends – Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr., and others – will also be on board to celebrate Parton’s career and perform.