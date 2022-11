Not Available

Ex Cranberries singer, Dolores O’Riordan live at Teatro Caupolican in Santiago de Chile 08-23-2007 Set List: 01 Zombie 02 Angel fire 03 Animal instinct 04 Apple of my eye 05 Linger 06 Ordinary day 07 Human Spirit 08 Stay with me 09 Black widow 10 Pretty 11 Free to decide 12 I can't be with you 13 Loser 14 Salvation 15 When we were young 16 Ode to my family 17 October 18 Dreams