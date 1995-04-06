1995

Don Juan DeMarco

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

April 6th, 1995

Studio

American Zoetrope

John Arnold DeMarco is a man who believes he is Don Juan, the greatest lover in the world. Clad in a cape and mask, DeMarco undergoes psychiatric treatment with Dr. Jack Mickler to cure him of his apparent delusion. But the psychiatric sessions have an unexpected effect on the psychiatric staff and, most profoundly, Dr Mickler, who rekindles the romance in his complacent marriage.

Cast

Johnny DeppDon Juan deMarco
Marlon BrandoDr. Jack Mickler
Faye DunawayMarilyn Mickler
Géraldine PailhasDona Ana
Bob DishyDr. Paul Showalter
Rachel TicotinDoña Inez

