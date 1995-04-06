John Arnold DeMarco is a man who believes he is Don Juan, the greatest lover in the world. Clad in a cape and mask, DeMarco undergoes psychiatric treatment with Dr. Jack Mickler to cure him of his apparent delusion. But the psychiatric sessions have an unexpected effect on the psychiatric staff and, most profoundly, Dr Mickler, who rekindles the romance in his complacent marriage.
|Johnny Depp
|Don Juan deMarco
|Marlon Brando
|Dr. Jack Mickler
|Faye Dunaway
|Marilyn Mickler
|Géraldine Pailhas
|Dona Ana
|Bob Dishy
|Dr. Paul Showalter
|Rachel Ticotin
|Doña Inez
