Don't Bother To Knock

Jed, an airline pilot, (Widmark) is resting in a hotel when he notices Nell (Monroe), a young woman babysitting for a wealthy couple. As Jed gets to know Nell better he realises that the woman is not as stable as perhaps she should be. A unique thriller featuring a rare dramatic performance from Monroe, illustrating a broader range than most people might expect..
|Richard Widmark
|Jed Towers
|Marilyn Monroe
|Nell Forbes
|Anne Bancroft
|Lyn Lesley
|Donna Corcoran
|Bunny Jones
|Jeanne Cagney
|Rochelle
|Lurene Tuttle
|Ruth Jones
