1952

Don't Bother To Knock

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 17th, 1952

Studio

20th Century Fox

Jed, an airline pilot, (Widmark) is resting in a hotel when he notices Nell (Monroe), a young woman babysitting for a wealthy couple. As Jed gets to know Nell better he realises that the woman is not as stable as perhaps she should be. A unique thriller featuring a rare dramatic performance from Monroe, illustrating a broader range than most people might expect..

Cast

Richard WidmarkJed Towers
Marilyn MonroeNell Forbes
Anne BancroftLyn Lesley
Donna CorcoranBunny Jones
Jeanne CagneyRochelle
Lurene TuttleRuth Jones

Images