1994

Don't Drink the Water

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 17th, 1994

Studio

Somewhere behind the early 1960s cold-war iron curtain, the Hollander family cause an international spying incident when Walter photographs a sunset in a sensitive region. In order to stay out of jail, the Hollanders take refuge in the American Embassy, which is temporarily being run by the absent Ambassador's diplomatically incompetent son, Axel.

Cast

Josef SommerAmbassador Magee
Michael J. FoxAxel Magee
Woody AllenWalter Hollander
Julie KavnerMarion Hollander
Austin PendletonChef Oscar
Dom DeLuiseFather Drobney

