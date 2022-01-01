Don't Drink the Water

Somewhere behind the early 1960s cold-war iron curtain, the Hollander family cause an international spying incident when Walter photographs a sunset in a sensitive region. In order to stay out of jail, the Hollanders take refuge in the American Embassy, which is temporarily being run by the absent Ambassador's diplomatically incompetent son, Axel.
|Josef Sommer
|Ambassador Magee
|Michael J. Fox
|Axel Magee
|Woody Allen
|Walter Hollander
|Julie Kavner
|Marion Hollander
|Austin Pendleton
|Chef Oscar
|Dom DeLuise
|Father Drobney
