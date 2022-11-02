Scott Wilson plays Jimmy Ray in 'Don't Let Go'. He's a Rockabilly star who's a legend both because of his great hits and because he gave up music very young when his brother was killed. Now, years later he has two sons and they have a band. Jimmy Ray is an alcoholic, still consumed by his grief and angry with his sons for wanting to play music. His wife, Katharine Ross, tries to mediate.
|Scott Wilson
|Jimmy Ray Stevens
|Katharine Ross
|Charlene Stevens
|Brad Hawkins
|Johnny Blue Stevens
|James Keane
|Wes
|Irma P. Hall
|Hazel
