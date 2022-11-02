Not Available

Don't Let Go

    Scott Wilson plays Jimmy Ray in 'Don't Let Go'. He's a Rockabilly star who's a legend both because of his great hits and because he gave up music very young when his brother was killed. Now, years later he has two sons and they have a band. Jimmy Ray is an alcoholic, still consumed by his grief and angry with his sons for wanting to play music. His wife, Katharine Ross, tries to mediate.

    Cast

    		Scott WilsonJimmy Ray Stevens
    		Katharine RossCharlene Stevens
    		Brad HawkinsJohnny Blue Stevens
    		James KeaneWes
    		Irma P. HallHazel

