Don't Look Now: We're Being Shot At

During World War II, two French civilians and a downed English Bomber Crew set out from Paris to cross the demarcation line between Nazi-occupied Northern France and the South. From there they will be able to escape to England. First, they must avoid German troops - and the consequences of their own blunders.
|Louis de Funès
|Stanislas Lefort, chef d'orchestre
|Terry-Thomas
|Sir Reginald Brook
|Claudio Brook
|Peter Cunningham
|Mike Marshall
|Alan Mac Intosh
|Marie Dubois
|Juliette, la petite fille du guignol
|Pierre Bertin
|Le grand-père de Juliette
