Don't Pass Me By

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A stirring story about regret, love, and second chances, woven together in a vignette style. The story follows four women who sit at a crisis point in their lives--their desires clouded by fear, duty, tragedy, and regret. As each story unfolds, the characters struggle to find the courage to live for themselves, to reclaim the relationships they have lost along the way, and to make time for the things that really matter.

Cast

Sean StoneJosh Malek
Keith DavidDavid Knox
C. Thomas HowellJack
Katy KvalvikDanielle Davis (as Katy K. Burton)
Wes McGeeRyan Richardson

