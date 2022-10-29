Don't Pass Me By

A stirring story about regret, love, and second chances, woven together in a vignette style. The story follows four women who sit at a crisis point in their lives--their desires clouded by fear, duty, tragedy, and regret. As each story unfolds, the characters struggle to find the courage to live for themselves, to reclaim the relationships they have lost along the way, and to make time for the things that really matter.
|Sean Stone
|Josh Malek
|Keith David
|David Knox
|C. Thomas Howell
|Jack
|Katy Kvalvik
|Danielle Davis (as Katy K. Burton)
|Wes McGee
|Ryan Richardson
