1990

Don't Tell Her It's Me

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

September 20th, 1990

Gus is a fat cartoonist that recently won a battle against cancer, which explains his baldness. But he is also lonely. Therefore, his caring sister tries to set him up with suitable woman. But to do so, she must turn him into an irresistible man. When he falls in love with Emily, Gus takes the identity of a mysterious biker from New Zealand.

Cast

Jami GertzEmily Pear
Shelley LongLizzie Potts
Kyle MacLachlanTrout
Mädchen AmickMandy
Kevin ScannellMitchell Potts
Steve GuttenbergGus Kubicek

