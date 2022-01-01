Don't Tell Her It's Me

Gus is a fat cartoonist that recently won a battle against cancer, which explains his baldness. But he is also lonely. Therefore, his caring sister tries to set him up with suitable woman. But to do so, she must turn him into an irresistible man. When he falls in love with Emily, Gus takes the identity of a mysterious biker from New Zealand.
Jami Gertz
Emily Pear
Shelley Long
Lizzie Potts
Kyle MacLachlan
Trout
Mädchen Amick
Mandy
Kevin Scannell
Mitchell Potts
Steve Guttenberg
Gus Kubicek
