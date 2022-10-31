Not Available

On June 9, 1934, a web-footed wonder named Donald first waddled onto the screen. Since then, this hilarious hothead has made us roar with laughter every time his feathers get ruffled. Now you can enjoy Donald Duck’s funniest moments in this sidesplitting collection of classic cartoons. "Tea For Two Hundred" finds Donald enjoying the great outdoors – and pestering a line of ants but the little guys get revenge by turning his picnic into a disaster. In "No Sail", Donald and Goofy go out to sea in a coin-operated boat, and when they run out of money, they have to fend off hungry sharks. Six more treasures include "Bee On Guard", "Orphan’s Benefit", "Donald Duck And The Gorilla", "Trick Or Treat", "Test Pilot Donald" and "Sleepy Time Donald". From the first frame to the last, DONALD’S LAUGH FACTORY is the place where nonstop fun is produced 365 days a year!