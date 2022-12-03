Not Available

In a small country village, Dong-hwa dreams of being a priest like his father. One day, Eun-jeong moves into the village with a secret and Dong-hwa feels attracted to her. Eun-jeong's step-father Jang-ho comes down to the village to push the development of the village. Dong-hwa's father Jin-suk won't let that happen. Joon-sang, Dong-hwa's best friend leaves the village because of the development. Dong-hwa feels the situation is quite serious and goes to see Eun-jeong, but he sees her being raped...