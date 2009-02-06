Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor

2009

The emotionally fragile Lucia is driven to madness when manipulated to marry a man she does not love. Featuring the most famous mad scene in the repertory and full of ravishingly beautiful melodies, this timeless opera evokes the passion and desperation of a woman used by her brother as a political pawn. e Met has since shipped nearly 35,000 units. Now it is coming to Blu-Ray for the first time. Having dazzled opera audiences as Lucia from St. Petersburg to Los Angeles, in 2009 Anna Netrebko returned to the Met in Mary Zimmerman´s “imaginative staging” (The New York Times) of Donizetti's bel canto masterpiece LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR.