Brian, an Australian Goth who performs as a puppeteer all over the world, travels to Lahore, Pakistan for a puppet festival where he meets and falls in love with Amber, a 17-year-old devout Muslim who still lives at home with her family. To make their love a reality, Brian and Amber will have to overcome religious differences, immigration laws, cultural barriers and Amber's disapproving parents in this documentary about a real-life Romeo and Juliet.