Doomed Disaster

Not Available

To his girlfriend Ji Xiaowan (Hu Rongrong) birthday, Ran Ping (Leon) about the best friend Su-hyun (Wang Xiang), Hu Meirui (Tong Li Ya) and Yang Xue (Jia Liu) together to explore, but unfortunately in the cave suffered landslides. Ran Ping (William Li) girlfriend Jixiao Wan (Liu Jia) in the cave slip, Ran Ping (William Li) try to save, Xiaowan (Hu Rongrong) or fall into a bottomless black hole. Over time, everyone seems to have returned to the quiet life. Ran Ping (William Li) meets the mysterious and sexy Coco (Zhu beading) and whom attracted. However, under the calm surface of reality simmering, had jointly set foot cave fellows seems to be something strange force hijacking, have plunged into a terrible situation and have been murdered, and this terrible truth hidden behind also been revealed .