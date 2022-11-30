Door Guardian 2020

Not Available

In the early years of the Tang Dynasty, the world was at peace, but there were still evil spirits in the world. The Dragon King of Jinghe was beheaded, and the Shui Waters Tribe was filled with grievances and wanted to avenge to Emperor. The demon master of Dongying used illusion skills to get the most precious treasure, and frequently used illusions to disturb the human heart. For a time rumors in the capital spread, and people panic. In order to protect the peace of the world and the people return to peace, Emperor Tang personally set up the "Royal Dragon Guard" and sent Qin Shubao to secretly act to capture the enchanting...