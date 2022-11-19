Not Available

Shot on location in Australia, this creative film directed and produced by surfers Adam Blakey and Oscar Wright features some of the world's best wave riders in a fictional story about a group of degenerate surfer-musicians called Doped Youth who go up against formidable opponent Groovy Avalon (Kelly Slater) in a battle of the bands. The film features plenty of surfing footage with Dean Morrison, Ozzy Wright, James Cato and other top surfers.