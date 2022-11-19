Not Available

Doped Youth

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Shot on location in Australia, this creative film directed and produced by surfers Adam Blakey and Oscar Wright features some of the world's best wave riders in a fictional story about a group of degenerate surfer-musicians called Doped Youth who go up against formidable opponent Groovy Avalon (Kelly Slater) in a battle of the bands. The film features plenty of surfing footage with Dean Morrison, Ozzy Wright, James Cato and other top surfers. - See more at: http://surfmovies.org/free-surf-movies/165-doped-youth-full-movie-online.html#sthash.3UsQ93m8.dpuf

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images