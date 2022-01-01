A woman moves from NYC to LA after a murder, in which she is implicated. She is followed by what is apparently her evil alter- ego. She moves into a room for rent by a writer, and he begins having an affair with her, but after some strange things happen, he's not so sure if the affair is with her or her doppelganger.
|Drew Barrymore
|Holly Gooding
|George Newbern
|Patrick Highsmith
|Leslie Hope
|Elizabeth
|Dennis Christopher
|Doctor Heller
|George Maharis
|Mike Wallace
|Peter Dobson
|Rob
