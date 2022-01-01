1993

Doppelganger

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 25th, 1993

Studio

Planet Productions

A woman moves from NYC to LA after a murder, in which she is implicated. She is followed by what is apparently her evil alter- ego. She moves into a room for rent by a writer, and he begins having an affair with her, but after some strange things happen, he's not so sure if the affair is with her or her doppelganger.

Cast

Drew BarrymoreHolly Gooding
George NewbernPatrick Highsmith
Leslie HopeElizabeth
Dennis ChristopherDoctor Heller
George MaharisMike Wallace
Peter DobsonRob

Images