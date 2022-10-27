Dora or The Sexual Neuroses of Our Parents

After her mother decided that the eighteen-year-old mentally disabled Dora no longer has to take psychotherapeutic drugs, the young woman begins to blossom. The sedated teenager was never a problem for her surroundings – but new challenges arise when the pleasure-loving young woman discovers her sexuality. The family is threatened to fall apart.
|Victoria Schulz
|Dora
|Jenny Schily
|Kristin
|Lars Eidinger
|Peter
|Urs Jucker
|Felix
|Karina Fallenstein
|Susanne
|Teresa Harder
|Franzi
