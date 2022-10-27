Not Available

Dora or The Sexual Neuroses of Our Parents

  • Family
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ZDF

After her mother decided that the eighteen-year-old mentally disabled Dora no longer has to take psychotherapeutic drugs, the young woman begins to blossom. The sedated teenager was never a problem for her surroundings – but new challenges arise when the pleasure-loving young woman discovers her sexuality. The family is threatened to fall apart.

Cast

Victoria SchulzDora
Jenny SchilyKristin
Lars EidingerPeter
Urs JuckerFelix
Karina FallensteinSusanne
Teresa HarderFranzi

