In 'Dora's Royal Rescue,' Dora's a knight and Boots is her squire as they help the noble horse Rocinante, rescue Don Quixote who is imprisoned by Malambruno, an evil wizard, in an abandoned library inside Story Castle. Dora and Boots ride on horse and donkey into the secret cave, past giant windmills and through the noble forest in order to rescue Don Quixote. In the final show-down with Malambruno, they chant 'I want to read' breaking his spell and saving all the books.