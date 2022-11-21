Dora the Explorer: Puppy Power!

Not Available

Dora's Got A Puppy Dora has a present for her new puppy, Perrito, but Swiper has all-new sneaky swiping tricks! Help her make it home with the present! ABC Animals Jump into a big ABC book with Dora and Boots to help an armadillo find all the missing animals of the alphabet! Save The Puppies Dora and Boots are counting on your help when they jump into a video game to save 100 puppies from a mean dogcatcher! Grandma's House Help Dora and Boots get past Swiper the Fox so they can bring their basket of treats to Abuela's house! While helping on these playful puppy adventures preschoolers will learn:, Spanish Language Skills, Counting, Matching & Movement, Alphabet Letters, Plus Other Learning and Problem-Solving Skills!