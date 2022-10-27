Not Available

Doraemon: Nobita and the Haunts of Evil

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Nothing is impossible for Doraemon's magic pocket, much less when it comes to using their inventions to live the most amazing adventures. Is there a place where no man has gone before? The robot cat magic door leads to our friends at the center of Africa, just until Smokers Forest, a forest covered with a thick fog that prevents satellites take pictures. Nobita and his friends decide that if there is so much to discover, is certainly there.

Cast

 Nobuyo OyamaDoraemon
Noriko Ohara Nobita
Michiko NomuraShizuka
Kazuya TatekabeGian
Kaneta KimotsukiSuneo
Sumiko ShirakawaDekisugi

