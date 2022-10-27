Doraemon: Nobita and the Haunts of Evil

Nothing is impossible for Doraemon's magic pocket, much less when it comes to using their inventions to live the most amazing adventures. Is there a place where no man has gone before? The robot cat magic door leads to our friends at the center of Africa, just until Smokers Forest, a forest covered with a thick fog that prevents satellites take pictures. Nobita and his friends decide that if there is so much to discover, is certainly there.
|Nobuyo Oyama
|Doraemon
|Noriko Ohara
|Nobita
|Michiko Nomura
|Shizuka
|Kazuya Tatekabe
|Gian
|Kaneta Kimotsuki
|Suneo
|Sumiko Shirakawa
|Dekisugi
