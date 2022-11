Not Available

This episode is set in the future 2011 where the main characters from Doraemon are all grown up and have kids. Minidora (mini doraemon) accidentally gets delivered to the Nobita's future house. The sons of Jyaiyan, Suneo and Nobita plays with Minidora with the special goods he brings out of his pocket. But trouble happens when they ran away from Dorami, who came to retrieve Minidora.