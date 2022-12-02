Not Available

"Double dads and one queer teen" is a short documentary about a family that is multicultural and gender non-conforming. Met through a newspaper personal ad in 1995, the two dads, one from Taiwan and the other one from suburban Chicago, formed a life partnership and had a baby through surrogacy with the help from a sister in 2003. The child, now a teenager, considers themselves pansexual. The film is a collection of different perspectives from all parties involved. It is a heart-warming and brave story inspirational for all families.