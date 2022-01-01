Set 15 years in the future in post-earthquake California, where San Diego and Los Angeles are merged into one city, two teenage brothers have half of a powerful ancient Chinese talisman. An evil gang leader named Bo Abobo has the other half, and determines to get the brothers' half and have a complete medallion so he can gain absolute power of the magical Double Dragon medallion.
|Robert Patrick
|Kongo Shuko
|Mark Dacascos
|Jimmy Lee
|Scott Wolf
|Billy Lee
|Kristina Wagner
|Linda Lash
|Julia Nickson
|Satori Imada
|Alyssa Milano
|Marian Delario
