1994

Double Dragon

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 3rd, 1994

Studio

Gramercy Pictures

Set 15 years in the future in post-earthquake California, where San Diego and Los Angeles are merged into one city, two teenage brothers have half of a powerful ancient Chinese talisman. An evil gang leader named Bo Abobo has the other half, and determines to get the brothers' half and have a complete medallion so he can gain absolute power of the magical Double Dragon medallion.

Cast

Robert PatrickKongo Shuko
Mark DacascosJimmy Lee
Scott WolfBilly Lee
Kristina WagnerLinda Lash
Julia NicksonSatori Imada
Alyssa MilanoMarian Delario

View Full Cast >

Images